Israeli-born rock icon Gene Simmons turns 70

Born Haim Witz in Tirat Carmel, Israel, Simmons has become an icon in his industry as the front man of KISS, where he plays the character of "the Demon."

August 25, 2019 22:40
Gene Simmons of Kiss. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Israeli-American Rock music icon Gene Simmons, leader singer of the band KISS, celebrated his 70th birthday on August 25.

Born Haim Witz in Tirat Carmel, Israel, Simmons has become an icon in his industry as the front man of KISS, where he plays the character of "the Demon." Simmons founded KISS in the early 1970s with Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, and were well known for their distinct outfits and personas, as well as incredibly elaborate live performances. The group remains active today, and is one of the most commercially successful bands of all time, having released 20 studio albums and 60 singles, including such hits as "Detroit Rock City" and "Rock and Roll All Nite."

Simmons wrote on his official Twitter account, "what a life. thank you all for the birthday wishes."


After such a long career, however, the band is currently embarking on what is ostensibly their farewell tour. Called the "End of the Road World Tour," it began in January 2019 and, with five legs and 111 shows total, is slated to end in December.

Simmons, who just performed in Saratoga Springs, New York on August 24, and celebrated his birthday onstage while fans sang "Happy Birthday" to him, which was captured on video by a fan. In addition, the icon received thousands of birthday wishes from friends, fans and colleagues over social media. 


