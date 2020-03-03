At 53, Bill Goldberg is a world championship wrestler again.

Goldberg won the World Wrestling Entertainment universal title last week in Saudi Arabia.

Hundreds of Saudi Arabian wrestling fans were on their feet cheering as the Jewish grappler defeated Bray Wyatt, also known as “The Fiend,” during the main event of the WWE Super Showdown.

It’s the second WWE universal Championship for Goldberg, who had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Goldberg, the grandson of Romanian and Russian immigrants, had his bar mitzvah in his native Tulsa, Oklahoma. He played in the National Football League from 1990 to 1995 before becoming a professional wrestler

During his career he has won multiple heavyweight championship belts.