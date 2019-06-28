Julian Edelman gets his own Showtime documentary

Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
(photo credit: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Showtime is airing a documentary on New England Patriots star Julian Edelman that’s so good that New York Giants fans might even enjoy it.
For the uninitiated, Edelman is a member of three Super Bowl winning teams and the only Jew ever named the big game’s MVP
. Raised Christian — only his paternal great-grandfather was Jewish — he has strongly identified as a member of the tribe in recent years. He voiced support for victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, and wore the hashtag #strongerthanhate on his cleats
in a game against the Steelers last December. He has visited Israel with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and pointed to his Jewish heritage on social media.
For much of the time he is interviewed on screen in the documentary, he wears a visible Star of David necklace, and the narrator refers to him at one point as a “short Jewish guy.” But the film doesn’t get into Edelman’s Jewish identity.
The documentary, which is titled “100% Julian Edelman” and debuts Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern time, instead focuses mostly on the potentially career-ending ACL tear Edelman suffered in 2017, his fight to return to the field and his subsequent suspension for a few games in 2018 for using performance-enhancing drugs.
It also offers a window into Edelman’s family life. His Svengali-like father, Frank, took him outside every day after coming home from work and forced Edelman to practice.
“He’d get so mad, and we’d fight,” Frank says. “It was abusive.”
Frank comes off as still a little too involved in his son’s story.
“We worked so hard to achieve, [coming back] from the ACL tear to our suspension,” he says.
We?
“100% Julian Edelman” airs at 9 p.m. EST, Friday, June 28, on Showtime.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>