Netflix's 'Messiah' already controversial before its release

A series about a Christ-like messianic figure named after the Muslim anti-Christ figure leading an army of thousands of Palestinians into Israel? This recipe for controversy is the premise behind the upcoming Netflix series Messiah. And while the series creator Michael Petroni says his show is merely provocative and not offensive, over 3,500 people seem to disagree, having signed a Change.org petition to boycot the series, the Daily Mail reported. This would seem to be expected, as some would argue that the series has gone out of its way to offend all Abrahamic religions, including a focal scene taking place at the Dome of the Rock (a set, not the actual site), which is a location sacred to Christianity, Islam and Judaism.The series, which the Change.org petition labeled as "evil and anti-Islamic propaganda," focuses on messianic figure said to be named Al Massih ad-Dajjal who gains a following in the social media age. The series is set to shift between the perspectives of a CIA officer, a Latino preacher, a Palestinian refugee and a Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officer.The character's name translates to "false Messiah" or "anti-Christ" in Arabic, prompting many Arabic viewers on Twitter to claim the ending of the series was already spoiled.Netflix, who Petroni admitted was already nervous about the series, attempted to dispel any rumors and claimed that this isn't the character's real name, and has kept further details of the plot under lock and key.