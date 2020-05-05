Happy belated Star Wars Day: Taika Waititi is headed back to a galaxy far, far away.The writer-director, who won the adapted screenplay Oscar for his 2019 film Jojo Rabbit, will be directing a new Star Wars movie that he is cowriting with 1917’s Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The project was announced Monday on the official Star Wars website. This marks Waititi’s return to the world of Star Wars. The Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker directed the first-season finale of The Mandalorian and voiced the bounty hunter turned nanny droid IG-11.The May the Fourth announcement also officially confirmed Russian Doll’s co-creator Leslye Headland is developing a new Star Wars series for Disney+.Headland’s series is the fourth live-action Star Wars show headed to Disney’s streaming service. Disney+ launched with Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, which follows the adventures of a blaster-slinging bounty hunter who takes it upon himself to care for Baby Yoda (officially known as the Child).Also headed to the streamer is a series following Rogue One’s Cassian Andor prequel series starring Diego Luna and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.Release dates for Waititi’s movie and Headland’s series have not yet been announced.