Rhymin’ with the Tel Aviv Hebrew Poetry Festival

The fifth of its kind, the 2019 Tel Aviv Hebrew Poetry Festival will take place December 22-25 at various venues across the city with two programs each day, at 8 and 10 p.m. The programs include a tribute to American poet Walt Whitman on the bicentennial of his birth (Levontin 7, 8 p.m., December 22).Iconic Israeli playwright Hanoch Levin’s poetry will be celebrated December 23 at 10 p.m. at the bar of the Third Ear, located at King George Street 48.The festival also includes the premiere of A Memorial to Leprosy, Yona Wallach’s lost autobiographical play (Levontin 7, December 23, 8 p.m.), and on December 25 a celebration of young contemporary poets (Levontin 7, 10 p.m. & Third Ear, 8 p.m.).