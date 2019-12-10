The Encore! Educational Theatre Company is presenting Rothschild & Sons, a Jewish-themed musical drama written by the team that created Fiddler On the Roof.Depicting the rise of the Rothschild family in Frankfurt and their efforts to use their wealth and influence to obtain civil rights for European Jews, including the dismantling of ghetto walls, the play by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick will feature a cast of 30, and include a live 12-piece orchestra conducted by musical director Paul Salter. “It’s a musical historical drama covering a 50-year period,” says director Robert Binder. “There are some light moments and a very attractive musical score. The songs are excellent with very pointed lyrics. I think it’s something that’s going to remain with audiences. It’s a great lesson.”Binder and Salter have produced more than 30 shows together since founding Encore! in 2007.The shows will run from January 7-16 at the Hirsch Theater at Beit Shmuel in Jerusalem.Tickets: www.Encore-etc.com or call (054) 578-9006.