The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

Star Wars Jedi named for hero student in U. of North Carolina shooting

The character is named Ri-Lee Howell and was first mentioned in the Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker visual dictionary, CNN reported.

By RACHEL WOLF  
DECEMBER 26, 2019 04:59
Star Wars enthusiasts huddle with their lightsabers after participating in Earth Hour at Taguig City, Philippines, March 30, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ)
Star Wars enthusiasts huddle with their lightsabers after participating in Earth Hour at Taguig City, Philippines, March 30, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ)
Riley Howell, 21, who sacrificed his life to protect others at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte when he tackled a gunman in April. Many have called Howell a hero for his act, but now he can also be called a Jedi master.
A family from Howell’s hometown reportedly told Lucasfilm about him, according to CNN. The character is named Ri-Lee Howell and was first mentioned in the Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker visual dictionary, CNN reported.
“To us, it's kind of like a really nice way to round out the worst year of all of our lives,” Lauren Westmoreland, who was Howell’s girlfriend, told WLOS adding that Howell’s fifth birthday was Star Wars-themed, according to CNN.  "That's what everybody was saying. He's a Jedi master and he's a hero.”
"They say he’s a historian and he’s preserved these Jedi texts," Westmoreland told BuzzFeed. "I think he was so analytical and knew everything there was to know about every little detail of Star Wars. They couldn’t have picked a better character to make him."
Westmoreland posted a montage about Howell on the app TikTok and described him as “the biggest fan of Star Wars” she knows and thanked Lucasfilm for giving Howell the “best Christmas gift this year and making him part of the Star Wars universe forever.”
@laaaaaaalaland
best news we’ve gotten all year!!! i’m so lucky to know a Jedi master #my2019 #fearless #domore #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #SpotifyWrapped #starwars
♬ FOLLOW ME - egmacc

In addition to Howell, 19-year-old Ellis "Reed" Parlier was killed in the shooting and four others were wounded.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department named Trystan Andrew Terrell as the suspect in the shooting, according to The New York Times.
Terrell was “charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on an educational property and discharging a firearm on an educational property,” The New York Times reported in April.


Tags shooting Star Wars North Carolina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo European hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by