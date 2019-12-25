The top 10 photographs of the decade, 2010-2020

Jerusalem Post photographer Marc Israel Sellem presents some of his favorite images from the more than a million (1,100,385 pictures) he has shot for the newspaper over the past decade. He chose the photos to represent both his personal favorites and those that capture the spirit of the decade just ending.1.A rabbi and Palestinian greet each other, as they meet at the Gush Etzion junction to hold prayers together in the summer of 2014.2.Late president Shimon Peres waves goodbye at the Shimon Peres Center in Jaffa in 2014.3.Two shots of a woman at a protest for Palestinian prisoners in Ramallah in 2011. The first, smiling image is before she is aware of the camera; the tearful one, when she realizes her photo is being taken.4.Photo taken in 2011 when the Dead Sea was a candidate for one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.5.A “hilltop” family in Yitzhar plays with their young son, 2018.6.The smartphone era comes to the Western Wall, 2011.7.8.An Israeli border policeman rescues a Palestinian child from a burning house in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya, during Nakba Day riots in 2011.9.One image steals all the attention during a 2014 meeting in Jerusalem between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.10.An ultra-Orthodox IDF soldier proudly steps out in Jerusalem’s Old City at the height of the debate on conscription of haredim in 2014.