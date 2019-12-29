The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Adama establishes NIS 12m. research center at TAU

Under the program, researchers and students from Israel and abroad will be trained in advanced degrees in the field.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 20:21
ADAMA President and CEO of Adama Chen Lichtenstein (left) and Tel Aviv University President Prof. Ariel Porat. (photo credit: DIEGO MITELBERG)
ADAMA President and CEO of Adama Chen Lichtenstein (left) and Tel Aviv University President Prof. Ariel Porat.
(photo credit: DIEGO MITELBERG)
Adama Agricultural Solutions will donate NIS 12 million to Tel Aviv University for the establishment of a leading research and teaching center for the development of advanced delivery technologies for active substances and for plant protection formulation, it announced on Sunday.
The innovative curriculum will take place at the Adama Center for Advanced Delivery Systems for Plant Protection Formulations within the School of Chemistry, in collaboration with the School of Plant Sciences and the Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University. Under the program, researchers and students from Israel and abroad will be trained in advanced degrees in the field.
Dr. Elad Shabtai, VP of innovation, research, development and licensing at Adama, said that until now, delivery and formulation expertise was usually acquired only when working in the industry itself, and the profession could not be studied in academic settings around the world. This has created a increasing shortage of experts in the field.
The unique curriculum developed by Tel Aviv University and Adama’s research and development team will integrate the world of industry and academia, expose students to the field of delivery and formulation and train the next generation of experts. In addition, Adama will invest in a world-class research lab and will provide scholarships to approximately 25 students from a variety of fields. Students will have access to advanced soil labs to conduct experiments and undergo training.
The signing of the agreement at Adama’s Neot Hovev Research and Development Center was attended by Tel Aviv University President Prof. Ariel Porat; President and CEO of Adama Chen Lichtenstein; Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences at Tel Aviv University Prof. Abdussalam Azem; Shabtai and others.


Tags tel aviv university Donations Research and development
