BGU researchers' new invention tracks water pollution in real time

Researchers at BGN Technologies , the technology transfer company of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), introduced a new technology on Monday that will enable farmers to receive direct, real-time and continuous measurement of nitrate levels in their soil, thereby optimizing crop fertilization, while helping significantly to prevent potential groundwater poisoning.

Natural nitrate levels in groundwater are generally very low. However, excess application of fertilizers in agriculture often results in leaching of nitrate from the soil into water resources. An increased level of nitrate in water is one of the main reasons for disqualification of water for drinking use, causing a worldwide environmental problem.

The invention, developed by Prof. Ofer Dahan of the Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research (ZIWR); Prof. Shlomi Arnon of the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering; and Elad Yeshno, a PhD student at ZIWR, relies on an optical nitrate sensor that is based on absorption spectroscopy.

The technology is highly resistant to harsh chemical and physical soil conditions, therefore enabling continuous, real-time measurement of nitrate in the soil pore-water.

"Current methods for measuring soil nitrate are cumbersome, labor-intensive, and do not provide real-time indication on the actual concentration of nutrients in the soil," said Dahan.

"Our invention can supply farmers with valuable data on the amount nutrient availability for the crops,” Arnon added. “Our solution enables the optimization of fertilizers application, thus preventing over-fertilization, as well as economizing irrigation and reducing water source pollution."