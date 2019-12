Climate control at your feet The evolution of underfloor heating systems

The hydronic underfloor heating system uses heated water or a mixture of water and anti-freeze (such as propylene glycol) as the heat transfer fluid in a closed loop that is recirculated between the floor and the boiler used for heating the water. Various types of pipes are available for hydronic underfloor heating. They are generally made from polyethylene, such as PEX, PEX-Al-PEX and PERT. Older materials such as polybutylene (PB) and copper or steel pipes are used in some locales or for specialized applications. The hydronic system can use a single source or a combination of energy sources to help manage energy costs. The energy used to heat the fluid in the boiler can vary, such as natural gas, electricity or solar energy.