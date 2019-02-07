Port-TLV Project launched in LA

Mauricio Umansky and Ilan Pivko.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A group of leading Los Angeles Jewish business figures recently gathered in Beverly Hills to launch the Port-TLV Project, a luxury residence and hotel project at the Tel Aviv Port. The project is represented in the US by Hollywood realtor Mauricio Umansky and is the first Israeli project that the prominent real estate agent has handled.
The Port-TLV project, designed by architect Ilan Pivko, is being built at the main entrance to the port, and consists of a 10-story luxury tower with 39 apartments, a boutique hotel and extensive commercial space, as well as a spa and wellness center.
