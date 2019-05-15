Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Spotlight on Israeli startups - Corneat Vision - artificial cornea

Corneat Vision can help over 60 million blind eyes around the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 21, 2019 15:30
Corneat Vision. (photo credit: ROMAN PORETSKI)

 
Corneat Vision is creating an artificial cornea that can help people suffering from corneal blindness regain their eyesight. Located in central Israel's Raanana, they are currently concluding the pre-clinical phase.

Corneat - Artificial cornea
Company name: Corneat Vision Ltd

Name of the CEO / Names of the entrepreneurs:
Almog Aley-Raz, CEO & VP R&D
Gilad Litvin, MD. CMO

Year of founding: 2015


Line of Business:
Medical Devices - Ophthalmology

Location:
Raanana

Status:
We are currently concluding the pre-clinical phase and are planned to enter the clinical phase in June 2019. Two clinical studies are planned with sites in Israel, Canada, US, France, and China. Our first device, which is a tissue substitute for ophthalmic surgeries will hit the market in late 2020 with the artificial cornea following mid-2021.
 

For more information, visit: https://www.corneat.com/



