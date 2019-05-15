Spotlight on Israeli startups - Corneat Vision - artificial cornea

Corneat Vision.
(photo credit: ROMAN PORETSKI)
Corneat - Artificial cornea
Corneat Vision is creating an artificial cornea that can help people suffering from corneal blindness regain their eyesight. Located in central Israel's Raanana, they are currently concluding the pre-clinical phase.
Company name:
Corneat Vision Ltd Name of the CEO / Names of the entrepreneurs:
Almog Aley-Raz, CEO & VP R&D
Gilad Litvin, MD. CMOYear of founding:
2015
Line of Business:
Medical Devices - OphthalmologyLocation:
RaananaStatus:
We are currently concluding the pre-clinical phase and are planned to enter the clinical phase in June 2019. Two clinical studies are planned with sites in Israel, Canada, US, France, and China. Our first device, which is a tissue substitute for ophthalmic surgeries will hit the market in late 2020 with the artificial cornea following mid-2021.
For more information, visit: https://www.corneat.com/
