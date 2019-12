Technology makes the world go round

In the not so distant past, people used to say that money makes the world go round. Today, what really makes the world go round is the rapid technological developments that are changing the way we live, the way we work, the way we entertain ourselves. In fact, practically all aspects of life.

Money may still make the world go round, but its importance has been surpassed by technology.

This is good news for Israel. The country may not have a lot of money, but it does have a lot of technology. Indeed, technology is one of Israel’s most highly developed sectors. In 2019

Israel

will spend approximately 5% of its GDP on civil

research and development

, the world’s

highest ratio. In this year’s Bloomberg Innovation index, Israel was ranked fifth in

scientific publications

per million citizens. Israel's share of scientific articles published worldwide was 0.9%, much higher than its 0.1% share of the global population. It also has one of the highest per capita rates of filed patents in the world.

