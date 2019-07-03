Israel spearheading development of agricultural technology -OECD report

German delegation explores Israeli technological advances in agriculture.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released their yearly report on the agricultural policies in the countries that are members of it on Monday. It stated that Israel is "spearheading" agricultural technology.
The report praises measures taken by the Israeli government to reduce regulation and increase transparency in the agriculture sector, as well as plans to adapt to climate change.
The report shows that, like most countries that are members of the OECD, Israel supports its local agriculture, but in a different manner: It applies lower pricing to locally-sourced products, such as milk, eggs, etc.
The OECD supports that public and private groups encourage the development of agricultural technology, much like in Israel.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>