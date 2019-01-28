Nearly half of Israeli teens accept social media requests from strangers

A man uses a smartphone in New York City, in this picture taken November 6, 2013.
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Nearly half of Israeli teenagers accept friend requests or follow requests on social media from individuals that they do not know, according to a Privacy Protection Authority report published on Monday to mark international Data Privacy Day.
The government authority found that 48% of 14-17 year-olds approve requests from strangers, compared to 26% of adults aged 18-34 and 22% of those aged 35-55.
The report also revealed that the large majority of teenagers download smartphone applications without any regard to privacy policies, with only 21% stating that it was a consideration when downloading an application.
“This wake-up call is for all of us, we must sharpen the boundaries between the real world and the digital world, and question ourselves with every digital action that we take,” said Gili Basman Reingold, chief legal adviser to the Privacy Protection Authority.
“Social networks, applications and the web in general provide an environment with many opportunities for learning, development and for making connections, but at the same time it is important to be aware of the risks
too. It is important that [teenagers’] personal information remains their own and not reach the wrong hands.”
The report also revealed that only 3% of teenagers regularly update their social media passwords, compared to 19% of 35-55 year olds.
Data Privacy Day, launched by the Council of Europe in 2006 and marked annually on January 28, aims to raise awareness about the rights to personal data protection and privacy through a range of campaigns targeting the general public and schools.
Seeking to boost the privacy of Israeli users, the Privacy Protection Authority launched this week an online guide offering data protection tips for a range of online media, including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Youtube and mobile video application TikTok.
Recommendations include opening a separate email account for downloading applications, setting social media profiles to private, not publishing personally identifiable information online, only accepting friend or follow requests from real friends, and regularly updating passwords and other privacy settings.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>