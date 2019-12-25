Amazon sells Islamist books banned in prisons - report

A report by the think-tank Henry Jackson Society revealed that Islamist books were available on Amazon despite being banned by prisons, according to Express.The report specifically pointed out the book "Milestones" by Sayyid Qutb, a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1950s.The book, Express claims, blames Jews for “materialism, animal sexuality, the destruction of the family and the dissolution of society.”Other titles available on Amazon despite being banned in prisons are "The Fundamentals of Tawheed" by Canadian Salafi preacher Abu Ameenah Bilal Phillips, and "Towards Understanding Islam" by Syed Abul Ala Maududi.A fellow at the think tank, Dr. Paul Slott, stated that , Although we ban extremists... their books can still get through, and in this case be sold by a global corporation that considers itself to have positive corporate values.”
In response to Express inquiries, Amazon stated: “As a bookseller, we provide our customers with access to a variety of viewpoints, including books that some customers may find objectionable. “That said, we reserve the right not to sell certain content, such as pornography or other inappropriate content.”This is not the first controversy the tech giant has been embroiled in regarding objectionable content. Earlier this month, the website temporarily listed Christmas ornaments inspired by Auschwitz. In August, the online retailer sold Nazi propaganda shirts as an "ideal gift" before removing it.