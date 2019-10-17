Amy Klobuchar: Trump’s Syria pullout endangers Israel

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar attacked President Donald Trump for endangering Israel through his order to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.



The move cleared the way for Turkey to invade an area of the country held by the Kurds, a U.S. ally in the fight to remove an Islamic State caliphate there.

“Think about our other allies, Israel, what do they think now — ‘Donald Trump is not true to our allies,'” Klobuchar, of Minnesota, said Tuesday at the debate for Democratic hopefuls at Otterbein University in this suburb of Columbus.Other candidates also condemned Trump’s pullout, which was announced last week, although there were some particularly tense exchanges, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said U.S. troops should leave the Middle East entirely, while others like Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and former Vice President Joe Biden said some kind of a troop presence is necessary to prevent mass killing and protect U.S. interests.

