Angry Lebanese march following $16 mil. gift Hariri gave model



Massive protests involving tens of thousands of people flared across Lebanon on Friday as they shouted slogans calling for the removal of a political elite that they see as guilty of looting the national economy to the breaking point.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri hinted he might step down unless his reforms are passed by government in 72-hours, Reuters reported.





In case you're wondering, this is Candice Van der Merwe, the South African model, who received $16 million from Lebanon's prime minister #saadhariri after they met on holiday. pic.twitter.com/1H5F1YnGG5 — Nael نايل (@Nael_Shama) October 1, 2019 The massive demonstrations, unseen since the Arab Spring, follow reports of a relationship between the married Hariri, who is the father of three children, and South-African model Candice Van Der Merwe.

During that relationship, Hariri gifted the modal with $16 mil, reported the New York Times in late September.



Hariri, who was reported in 2013 by Forbes to be worth $1.9 billion, was reported by the NYT to be wealthy enough to offer such sums out of his own pocket, without resorting to corruption.



It was also noted that at the time the two met and had a relationship he was not yet prime minister, however he was the leader of his own Future Movement party.



The relationship would not have made it to the public eye unless tax authorities in South Africa raised an eyebrow when they were informed the model suddenly got roughly $16 mil from a bank in Lebanon.



Van Der Merwe told the court in her native country that the money is a gift, and so it couldn’t be taxed. She also explained the giver was the leader of Lebanon.



According to her, she was asked to join other models at a resort used by wealthy and powerful individuals. When they arrived, their passports were taken from them and they were warned not to take pictures of the other guests. That was were she met the Lebanese politician.



None of the people who usually represent the model agreed to speak with the NYT in response to the original article.



Der Merwe is not the only model summoned to court to answer questions about money and taxes, Israeli model Bar Refaeli told the court in July that, during her relationship with US actor Leonardo Dicaprio in 2009-2010, she was living with him in America and ergo should not be taxed as a full-time resident of Israel.

