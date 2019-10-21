Australian universities ban academic travel to Iran fearing arrests

Australian universities, heeding government advisories, have warned students against traveling to Iran after three Australians have been recently detained by Iranian authorities in the past few months - eight of those universities have currently suspended all academic travel to the Islamic Republic, effective immediately.



Several Iranian dual nationals from the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and France have been arbitrarily detained in the past few years and are being kept behind bars on charges including espionage and collaborating with hostile governments.

Many international human rights organizations have concluded that Iran has been arresting "innocent" foreign nationals in order to use them as leverage in negotiations with Western powers.The warning follows the release of Jolie King and Mark Firkin, who were arrested several months ago, and just recently released from Iran’s notorious Evin prison in early October. According to Radio Farda, the couple was released after the Australian government dropped charges on an Iranian who was suspected of breaking economic sanctions through "technology transfers.Australia’s Foreign Minister, Marise Payne, announced their release saying, “It is with some enormous relief that I announce that they have been released and returned,” The Guardian reported.They were arrested for allegedly flying a drone near a military site in Jajrood, near Tehran, according to The Guardian. The drone was reportedly meant to be used for taking photos for the blog.Drone use is allowed in Iran, but under strict conditions, according to The Guardian.The couple were not the only British and Australian citizens being held captive in Evin.Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British-Australian University of Melbourne academic, is still in prison, Payne confirmed to The Guardian.Payne added that “very long-term negotiations” are taking place to ensure Moore-Gilbert’s release.The Australian government, following the couples release, advised its citizens against traveling in Iran, labeling the country as a whole under its “reconsider your need to travel” category, The Guardian reported. However, parts of Iran are under Australia’s highest warning category, “do not travel.”The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the Australian government passed these warnings down to universities and academic institutions as early as December - claiming that United States sanctions on the Islamic Republic could further the likelihood of Australian citizens being detained by Iranian authorities.Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });