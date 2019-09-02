Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bahrain tells citizens to leave Lebanon

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it warned against traveling to Lebanon "in order to protect citizens from all dangers and ensure their safety."

By
September 2, 2019 05:42
Bahrain Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (photo credit: BAHRAIN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs put out a statement, demanding that all of its citizens in Lebanon leave immediately, citing " the latest security developments in the area, which require taking all the necessary measures to ensure safety."

The ministry continued, saying that it warned against traveling in Lebanon "in order to protect citizens from all dangers and ensure their safety."

This isn't the first time that Bahrain said its citizens should not to travel to Lebanon for any reason, however, following the recent tension between Israel and Lebanon, Bahrain issued this additional warning.

The ministry's most recent warning came after an incident between Hezbollah and Israel on Sunday.

Hezbollah fired several anti-tank missiles toward an IDF base and at military vehicles along the northern border. The IDF retaliated, firing more than 100 artillery shells into southern Lebanon and launching an airstrike against the cell responsible for the attack. No injuries or casualties were reported.


Anna Ahronheim and Reuters contributed to this report.


