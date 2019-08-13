Brazilian politician: Aim Palestinian rifle at chest of our enemies

A Brazilian politician and candidate for the Chamber of Deputies has called on “the powerful Palestinian fighting rifle [to] be aimed at the chests of our enemies [and] their collaborators, thus foiling their conspiracies."





He says that the “Nakba,” the 1948 Palestinian exodus from Israel following the Israeli War of Independence, would not have been possible without the weakness of the Arab leaders at the time.

“It would have been impossible to hand Jerusalem over to the British occupation forces if not for the homosexual freemason collaborator [Mustafa Kemal] Ataturk, who abolished the caliphate,” Harfoush says. “and if not for the [Egyptian] Expeditionary Force, which Britain put together out of the most despicable Egyptian lowlifes, which later evolved into the military junta that rules [over] Egypt with an iron fist.

“The existence of Israel would not have been possible if Britain had not occupied the Arabian Peninsula by means of its collaborators in the Mordechai clan, better known as the Saud clan,” he continues. “Their patriarch, the so-called Abdul-Aziz “pig” Al-Saud, surrendered Palestine to the Jews in his own handwriting.”

Harfoush makes clear that “we have not forgotten you, oh Palestine.” He tells his listeners that resistance will not stop until “Palestine is liberated in its entirety.

“Palestine is Islamic,” he says. “This is Arab land.”

And Jerusalem is its capital, according to the Brazilian politician. He says that the holy city shall remain “the axis of the Arab-Zionist conflict.

“It will remain the compass of our resistance whether the defeatists want it or not,” he continues. “Our people, supported by all the free people of the world, will continue their resistance and their struggle until every grain of Palestinian soil is returned.”

He then accuses the “Zionist occupation” of crimes against the Palestinians and the holy Muslim sites in Jerusalem. He praises the June 16, 2017 attack in which Border Police Staff-Sergeant Major Hadas Malka was stabbed to death at her post outside the Damascus Gate in the Old City.

“Our nation must make more sacrifices and engage in more struggles until we restore our Palestinian people their land,” he concludes.

Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies is a federal legislative body and the lower house of the National Congress of Brazil.

This is not the first time that Harfoush has made such comments. MEMRI has produced previous videos on this politician, as well.

