Close to 4,000 Palestinians killed in Syria's civil war

Close to 4,000 Palestinians have been killed in Syria since the beginning of the country’s civil war in 2019, new figures have shown.



According to figures released by the London-based Action Group for Palestinians of Syria, a total of 3987 Palestinians have been killed in Syria including 467 women and 200 children.

Over 87 percent of the victims were civilians, killed by regime bombing, sniper fire, clashes, torture, fleeing to other countries and more.Before the war broke out, Syria was home to some 560,000 Palestinian refugees, the majority who lived in 12 Palestinian refugee camps. Since fighting began over 85,000 Palestinians have fled Syria to Europe while tens of thousands more have sought refuge in neighboring countries.The Action Group for Palestinians of Syria said that 1,977 Palestinians were killed inside refugee camps with the Yarmouk refugee camp outside the capital Damascus having the highest casualty rate of 1,422 residents killed.The camp, which was once considered the capital of the Palestinian Diaspora, was largely destroyed after intense clashes and bombardments when the regime of Bashar al-Assad fought to regain control over it from the Islamic State and rebel groups.Another 263 Palestinians were killed in the Dara’a refugee camp, another 202 casualties were from the Khan El Sheikh refugee camp south of the capital, 168 Palestinians from the Neirab refugee camp outside Aleppo, another 124 Palestinians from the El Husseiniyyeh refugee camp were killed.According to the report’s figures, the large majority of victims (1,212 Palestinians) were killed by regime shelling or airstrikes, 1077 killed in clashes, 604 killed under torture in regime jails, another 311 by sniper fire and 205 by undernourishment or lack of medical care in besieged zones. Another 142 Palestinians were killed in bombings, 92 were extra-judicially executed by pro-government militias and 52 drowned onboard Europe-bound boats.The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has estimated that the total death toll since the start of Syrian civil war is close to 511,000 as of March 2018. The Syrian Network for Human Rights, a local monitoring organization has found that over 9,000 individuals were forcibly disappeared by the Syrian regime, whose fates remain largely unknown.The eight-year war has left 6.6 million people internally displaced and another 5.6 displaced around the world.

