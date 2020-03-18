The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Concern sparks over US military commitment to observer force in Sinai

The MFO helps ensure there is no need for a military build-up in Sinai and also helps the US play a historic role in peace between Israel and Egypt.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 18, 2020 09:11
US soldiers walk near a rocket launcher missile at Basmaya military base in Baghdad (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED AMEEN)
An American commitment to the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) in Sinai is important to regional stability, Lt. General Steven Blum asserted in the Military Times this week. There are concerns that US defense officials might be re-examining the US commitment to Sinai in the wake of America’s decision to review its force commitments to Africa and also to Afghanistan and other areas.
Blum is a former Deputy Commander of US Northern Command and a participant in the Jewish Institute for National Security of America’s 2015 Generals and Admirals Program. The MFO was established in 1981 to safeguard peace between Egypt and Israel. The US has funded the role in Sinai to the tune of $30 million, his March 16 article notes.
Reports that the US was reconsidering its commitment to the MFO emerged earlier this month. US Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mark Milley reportedly was “re-evaluating” the role of the US, according to reports at Walla and HaModia. “The report quoted legal experts as saying that the US cannot withdraw from the MFO altogether as the participation of American forces is a condition for the existence of the [Israel-Egypt] peace treaty,” HaModia noted.  However the US can reduce its commitment. There were once some 1,200 US personnel on the peninsula. US General Mark  Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs said in February to the House Armed Services Committee that the US should examine if the Sinai mission still made sense for US forces.
Today the MFO includes slightly more than 450 US personnel. US withdrawal could “hamper the force’s mission” and lead to a domino affect of other countries pulling out,Blum wrote. “In addition to serving in key leadership positions, the American contingent to the MFO patrols the southern portion of the demilitarized Zone C in the Sinai,” he notes. “I can attest both to the importance of their mission and the leading role that these soldiers play in advancing U.S. interests in the Middle East.”
The MFO helps ensure there is no need for a military build-up in Sinai and also helps the US play a historic role in peace between Israel and Egypt. The recent decade have seen a rise in terror attacks in Sinai, including attacks on Israel. Weapons smuggling to Gaza was cut off, but ISIS has attacked Egyptian towns, murdered minorities and attacked Egyptian troops.
The US is in a process of shifting from counterinsurgency and the global war on terror that defined US policy for almost two decades to building up a strategy to confront China and Russia. As part of this the US wants to shift resources from the almost 80 countries where special forces are deployed or have been active, to do big military investments. The Trump administration has also been reticent to continue “endless wars” abroad. A new deal foresees the US withdrawing from Afghanistan. But the role in Sinai is relatively small and inexpensive. “Shifting the several hundred troops and a few million dollars is not sufficient to deal with near-peer competitors and undervalues the outsized importance the limited number of American soldiers and dollars has on maintaining peace in the Sinai,” Blum asserts. “As policymakers look to downsize America's military footprint abroad, they should be careful not to disturb where a U.S. presence has been highly effective. Taken alongside the withdrawals from Syria and potentially Afghanistan and Iraq, a withdrawal from the MFO would further signal that America has little commitment to Middle East stability.”
US defense officials have made frequent visits to Israel and Egypt in the last year. Milley visited Israel in November 2019. US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie visited Egypt in June 2019 and January 2020. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said he views the US-Egyptian strategic relationship as a top priority after meetings last year, but he is also concerned about Russian influence in Egypt.


