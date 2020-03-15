The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Concern of potential coronavirus outbreak in Gaza grows

While there is no diagnosed case in the blockaded coastal enclave, how can the Hamas-run Strip deal with the virus?

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 15, 2020 12:55
Palestinian workers, wearing masks amid coronavirus precautions, bake bread at a bakery in Gaza City March 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Palestinian workers, wearing masks amid coronavirus precautions, bake bread at a bakery in Gaza City March 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
With the continued spread of the novel coronavirus global pandemic, concern is growing in Israel over an outbreak in the blockaded Gaza Strip.
While there have not been any reports of Gazans being infected with coronavirus, the threat of deadly virus reaching the densely populated Gaza Strip and sparking an extreme humanitarian health crisis is real.
On Sunday the Hamas-run government in the Gaza Strip announced that the Rafah pedestrian crossing with Egypt as well as the Erez crossing with Israel would be shut to travelers in both directions. Hamas also closed all schools, universities and kindergartens until the end of March.
Hamas violently took power of the 25-mile coastal enclave in 2007. Home to nearly 2 million people, the Strip is in ruins following the numerous wars fought against Israel and despite millions of dollars in international aid money, minimal reconstruction has been carried out.
The blockade against the Strip has also sharply reduced the supplies of fuel, electricity and medical supplies making it doubtful that the medical infrastructure would be able to contend with such a crisis.
Israel has also for years restricted the imports of dual-use items that could be used for both civilian and military purposes. According to a 2018 study by the Rand corporation,  70 percent of technical equipment (e.g., pumps, water purification chemicals and hydrogen peroxide) needed to maintain water and sanitation has been prevented from entering the Strip.
As of Sunday there were 38 Palestinians diagnosed with the virus in the West Bank and in an attempt to prevent the spread of the disease, last week Israel’s Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced the total closure of Palestinian territories.
On Saturday evening when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced new restrictions for Israelis to combat the spread of the virus, he warned that the country was fighting a war against an “invisible enemy.”
Israeli defense officials have repeatedly said it’s in Israel’s best interests to make sure that basic needs are met in Gaza and have been examining ways to improve the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in an effort to avoid a violent escalation that could lead to yet another deadly war.
And while corona is not the typical military conflict, both Israel and the Palestinian Authority is concerned that the number of infected individuals will rise and on Thursday evening, the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, along with representatives of international organizations, held a meeting to evaluate the ongoing situation.
“COGAT and the PA are cooperating closely and effectively to manage the outbreak of the virus,” said the head of the civil affairs department of COGAT, Col.Sharon Biton. “The coronavirus, like other viruses, does not recognize geographic borders.”
On Friday in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus to the Strip, Israel delivered 200 coronavirus test kits to the coastal enclave and the Hamas-run Health Ministry announced that some 2,667 Gazans are in home quarantine and another 19 Palestinians who returned from Egypt have been tested for the virus.
While the health ministry said that medical professionals have the equipment to test samples of suspected cases, Israel is concerned that should Gaza experience an outbreak of the virus, the Strip’s weak healthcare infrastructure with less than 3,000 beds in total would be unable to cope and the responsibility for caring for the sick.
A field hospital at the Erez crossing set up by an American NGO has been set up, but is not yet functional and is expected to face a shortage of medical staff. The American decision to cut $300 million in funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has also worsened the humanitarian situation in Gaza as it operates 21 primary health clinics seeing more than 4 million visits by patients per year.
According to Haaretz, Qatar has pledged $10 million to help the Gazans deal with the virus and the World Bank has transferred $7 million to the Palestinian Authority. The paper also reported that Jamie McGoldrick, the humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. McGoldrick will coordinate between Israel, the PA and Hamas.
In a statement, COGAT head Maj.-Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon said it was a “first-rate Israeli interest to prevent an outbreak of the virus in the Gaza Strip and curb its spread in Judea and Samaria,” referring to the West Bank, adding that the spread of the virus “could endanger the health of the citizens of Israel.”


