Danon to UNSC President: Condemn PA's terror in light of Ansbacher's death

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon addresses a United Nations General Assembly.
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
"Condemn the barbaric murder and act firmly against the PA's culture of terror" Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon demanded of the UN Security Council President on Friday.
Following the murder of Ori Ansbacher, whose body was found in Ein Yael in Jerusalem on Thursday, Danon called for an urgent meeting with Anatolio Ndong Mba, the Equatorial Guinea ambassador to the United Nations, currently serving as the president of the Security Council, and demanded that the Council publicly condemn the terrorist attack in Jerusalem.
"The Security Council's silence will not help in this fight against terrorism, and will only allow the waves of hatred to grow unchecked. While this silence continues, the PA maintains its policy of paying salaries for terrorists and educating its youth with incitement, and a 19-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Israel. The Security Council has the responsibility and moral duty to make a clear condemnation of this barbaric murder and to act firmly against the culture of terror in the Palestinian Authority, the very culture that undermines stability in the region and destroys innocent lives."
Earlier on Friday
, IDF and police forces have arrested a Palestinian suspected in committing the brutal murder of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher, according to the police spokesperson's unit.
