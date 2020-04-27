The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tunisia may have become first Arab country to recognize gay marriage

An LGBTQ group in Tunisia says the Arab state has recognized a same-sex marriage.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
APRIL 27, 2020 20:50
BERLIN — The Tunisian LGBTQ organization Shams announced on its Facebook page on Friday that the Republic of Tunisia has recognized same sex marriage.
Shams wrote: “For first time in the history of Tunisia and the Arab world, a gay marriage contract between a man of French nationality and another of Tunisian nationality, is officially recognized in Tunisia.”
President of Shams, Mounir Baatour, who favors diplomatic relations with Israel, issued a series of tweets about the groundbreaking marriage. He wrote: “While homosexuality is still punished with prison in Tunisia, and several gay people are currently in Tunisian prisons, a gay marriage has just been included in the birth certificate of a Tunisian.”

The Jerusalem Post sent a press query to Tunisia’s foreign ministry on Monday.
Shams seeks to decriminalize homosexuality in the North African country.
In March, The Jerusalem Post reported that Shams announced that a court recognized its legal status in response to efforts by the Muslim-majority state to close the group.
Mounir Baatour termed the victory a “success of which I am very proud. SHAMS… became legal after years of legal battle. We won… against the many post-revolutionary political-judicial regimes! This is not the least of my satisfactions. To my knowledge, SHAMS is now the only legal association in the Arab-Muslim world. This is not nothing and offers us hardly believable opportunities, sometimes beyond our borders.”
Commenting, LGBTQ and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell told The Jerusalem Post: "This recognition of a gay marriage is a milestone in the Arab world.
"But it is indirect recognition and not the legalization of marriage between same-sex couples. Even if it is appealed or overturned, this is a breakthrough that will give hope to LGBT+ people in Tunisia and across North Africa and the Middle East."


