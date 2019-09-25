Donald Trump’s secret weapon against Iran: Israel

Israel could do more damage to Iran’s economy in 24 hours than all the sanctions combined. How? By bombing that country’s oil refineries and ports. Any attack on Iran would need to include crippling its navy. An operation by Israel might include Kharg Island, the locale from which Iran’s oil and gas is exported, or Bandar Abbas, the site of its container port. Iran’s infrastructure might also be targeted. The imposition of a no-fly zone or a naval blockade would add to the crippling of Iran’s already distressed economy. In addition, that country’s ballistic missiles would need to be taken out.



It is no great military secret that Israel now has the best fighter jets in that region, and will soon be able to use a new precision-guided “supersonic stand-off missile” that can be employed by her F-35s, as well as by other fighter jets. The missile was developed in Israel by two of her top defense companies: Israel Military Industries Systems (IMI Systems) and Israel Aerospace Industries, and is named the “Rampage.”

According to reports, “The missile is designed to be launched from a fighter jet 150 km. away from the target, meaning it will not be detected by the enemy’s detection and interception systems.”The new weapon could easily target Iran’s communications facilities and infrastructure. Among its objectives might also be air and naval bases and that country’s anti-aircraft configurations.The capability of the missile to breach challenging facilities arises from a mixture of features, including speed and programming options that would severely air defense systems. This would be true, indeed, if multiple missiles are launched simultaneously, each guided by its internal GPS system. Carrying two warheads will allow the missile to pierce “armor protected targets such as bunkers and those immune to shrapnel damage.” Accuracy of the Rampage is said to be within mere centimeters. Its reserve system is designed to find a target if the missile’s GPS is interrupted.It is my belief that Iran is trying to provoke a war in the Persian Gulf, chiefly to draw the US and Israel into a conflagration. It is interesting to note that Israel’s associates, in the attempt to rein in Iran, are under assault. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is struggling to remain at the helm in Israel; President Donald Trump has been under constant assault by the liberal Left in the US since his election; Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is under attack by a faction within his country; and Saudi Arabia suffered a direct raid on its oil fields, purportedly by Iranian missiles.War with Iran is not the ultimate plan of Trump or of the Israeli government; however, the Middle East needs to be free from terror. The obvious solution is to bomb Iran’s ports, destroying its ability to ship oil. Its economy would collapse, thereby giving power back to the people. Israel now has the powerful weapons to do just that.The writer is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 96 published books. He is the founder of Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, and serves on the Trump Evangelical Faith Initiative.

