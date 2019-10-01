Dozens injured in Iraq protests

Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest against government corruption amid dissatisfaction at lack of jobs and services at Tahrir square in Baghdad, Iraq October 1, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

One person was killed and up to 60 reported injured in protests that swept Baghdad on Tuesday.



The protesters gathered in the afternoon at Tahrir Square, with thousands streaming across bridges that line the Euphrates River. Police and security forces used water cannons and then live ammunition against the demonstrators.

