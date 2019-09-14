Drone strikes on Saudi lead to support, questions about air defense

Saudi Arabia received strong support from its allies in the US, Pakistan and along the Gulf after drone strikes targeted key oil facilities. Smoke and fires could be seen in the early morning hours of Saturday and satellites showed the smoke covering areas in northeast Saudi Arabia, not far from the border with Bahrain.





The proximity to Bahrain , some fifty kilometers from the areas hit, leads to serious questions about how drones penetrated deep into Saudi airspace and hit such a strategic facility at Abqaiq and Khurais. The US Fifth Fleet is based in Bahrain and there are US air bases and other bases along the Gulf from Kuwait to the UAE. These institutions are defended by US air defense. They also have radar that can detect threats more than 150km away, and they should be able to detect drones. Yet the drone attacks at four in the morning don’t seem to have triggered a US response or alert. An email to CENTCOM resulted in a response that although the US was aware of open source reports, further inquiries should be directed to the Saudi interior ministry.

The US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, John Abizaid, condemned the attacks. “These attacks against critical infrastructure endanger civilians, are unacceptable and sooner or later will result in innocent lives being lost.” Kuwait expressed support for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates called the attacks a terrorist attack. “We stand fully with Saudi Arabia in combatting all threats to security and stability,” a UAE statement said. Pakistan also joined in condemning the attacks. Kuwait strongly condemned the attack and called on the international community to redouble efforts to combat the Houthi attacks, according to the website Arab News. Kuwait has condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia before, recently in August when another long-range drone attack struck Shaybah ail facilities.

The support for Saudi Arabia is clear, but Riyadh’s response is forthcoming. Saudi Arabia must now weight what comes next and who it will hold responsible. There are questions about how drones from Houthi rebel-held areas in Yemen could actually reach the area near Bahrain. It appears more likely they were launched from somewhere else. That leads to question about why air defense didn’t intercept them or at least raise an alert. Video from Saudi Arabia allegedly includes sounds of gunfire against the drones. Gunfire at night against drones is not effective. In addition another video allegedly from Kuwait includes the noise of a “drone” passing over, although the sound appears more like a jet engine of a an aircraft, not a UAV.

Saudi Arabia has been telling allies about the drone threat since May when it held a meeting in late May. Visitors could see Houthi drones at Jeddah airport on display to send the message that they are a threat. Riyadh has shot down drones before, such as the Qasef-2K model, shot down by an F-15 in August. The Houthis may take credit for these attacks, but the long distance attacks, such as occurred in mid-May and mid-August, may have come from elsewhere. The Wall Street Journal says the May 14 attack actually came from Iraq. That ten drones hit what Bloomberg calls the “heart of the kingdom’s energy industry” is important. It may be a game changer. But it also leads to lingering questions about air defense throughout the Gulf and threats by drones in the area.

