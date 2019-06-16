Fars News: Kurdish forces are being sent to Israel to train with Mossad

Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga, in a photo taken in 2015..
Multiple units of U.S.-backed Kurdish forces are currently being trained by Israeli Mossad agents to "carry out espionage operations against the regional states," according to the semi-official Iranian Fars News Agency.
Fars claims that the Arabic news website Khabour, which is affiliated with militants in Syria, quoted a source saying that close to 20 members of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party have been sent to the "Israeli-occupied regions in Palestine to be trained by Mossad."
The source claims that the training operation is named "Kurdistani Mossad" and that the focus is to train regional operatives in order to gather information for the Jewish State.
"A military convoy comprising 70 trucks carrying military and logistic equipment (made in the US and Israel) has been dispatched by the US-led coalition from Iraq to Syria," London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed, according to Fars.
The Kurdish forces have been allegedly sent to Iraq, awaiting transport by Israeli authorities to a base stationed in the West Bank for "espionage" training.
