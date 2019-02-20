Fatah official: Gun will never drop from our hands (watch)

Fatah member threatens violence against Israel..
(photo credit: screenshot)
X
In a dramatic video clip, the secretary of the Fatah branch in Jenin, wields an assault rifle and riles the community to violence.
“With our souls and our blood, we will redeem you, oh Ata,” he says, telling listeners that the Fatah movement pledges to continue down a path of “armed struggle.”
“This gun will never drop from our hands,” he continues. “The occupation needs to understand that Fatah is coming with the option of the armed struggle.”
The video clip was originally translated and disseminated by Middle East Media Research Institute.
