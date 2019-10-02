France almost brokered a Trump-Rouhani meeting - report

France came very close to brokering a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York last week, the US-based news web site Politico reported on Tuesday.



French President Emmanuel Macron had put together a four-point document that would have served as the basis for the meeting that and could have launched talks toward a possible deal to eliminate the threat of an Iranian nuclear weapons program.

Tehran would have agreed refrain from aggression, not to acquire nuclear weapons and to negotiate a long term framework for its nuclear activity.The US would lift its sanctions, including those leveled against Iran’s oil exports and its revenues. But Rouhani’s instance that the US must first lifts its sanctions, caused the entire arrangement to fall apart.Macron tried and was not able to even arrange a phone call between the two leaders, Politico reported.It explained that a call had initially been planned for 9 p.m. last Tuesday, with Iranian technicians even setting up the equipment for such an exchange. Trump made himself available for the call, but Rouhani refused to get on the line. The New York Times and the New Yorker similarly reported on the failed phone call. The French effort comes amid escalating US-Iranian tensions.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });