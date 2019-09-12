Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gaza-based Jihad group calls on Taliban to increase attacks on U.S.

President Donald Trump was supposed to meet the Taliban for secret talks but cancelled.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 12, 2019 05:59
Members of a Taliban delegation leave after peace talks with Afghan politicians in Moscow, May, 2019

Members of a Taliban delegation leave after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, May 30, 2019. (photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)

 Abu Hafs Al-Maqdisi, the leader of the Gaza-based Jaysh Al-Ummah Al-Salafi jihadi group, called on the Taliban to increase attacks against the United States according to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) on Tuesday. 

The message comes after President Donald Trump decided to break off secret talks with the group.  

Al-Maqdisi took to Telegram and commented on Trump's decision to not talk with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban), he called on the group to step up their attacks against America and also added that the US is close to collapsing. 

After Trump cancelled the meeting, the Taliban released this statement: "Now, as the president of the United States has announced suspension of negotiations with the Islamic Emirate, this will harm America more than anyone else. It will damage its reputation, unmask its anti-peace policy to the world even more, increase its loss of life and treasure and present its political interactions as erratic.”

The talks were supposed to be on Sept. 9 at Camp David. 


