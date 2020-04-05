German media reported that the Federal Security Council approved the delivery of another submarine, the S43, to the Egyptian navy and that it was already seen in Kiel after it was taken to sea to ensure it is in top shape.The sub was made by ThyssenKrupp, one of the largest steel production companies in the world.
Allegedly, the German firm is being paid €1 billion for all four submarines and went ahead with the deal when it was approved by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel bought four Sa'ar 6 diesel submarines from the firm. In buying so many subs for Israel, and approving the Egyptian deal, Netanyahu ruled against the objections of many in Israel’s defense establishment and it is alleged he might have enjoyed some benefit from the deal as well. Police recommended in November 2018 that several of Netanyahu’s senior aides be indicted in Case 3000 for a scheme to skim off the top of large deals in which Germany was selling Israel diesel submarines capable of launching nuclear weapons.