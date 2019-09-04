Greenblatt to UN: Help release IDF soldiers, civilians from Hamas

Lt. Hadar Goldin (left) and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul were killed in action in the war against Hamas in 2014. (photo credit: Courtesy)

WASHINGTON - Jason Greenblatt, special assistant to US President Donald Trump, wrote a letter to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, urging him to advocate for the release of two missing IDF soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, and two captured civilians, Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.



Greenblatt wrote the letter ahead of the UN General Assembly, which will open in New York in three weeks.

Greenblatt recently met with Leah and Simcha Goldin, Hadar Goldin’s parents, who were visiting the US. The Goldins also met with Guterres.Goldin was captured by Hamas toward the close of the last major escalation with Hamas in Gaza in 2014. Shaul was captured at the same time.It is believed that both soldiers are dead "This week marks the fifth anniversary of the terrible pain they are living with, being unable to give their son a proper burial,” Greenblatt wrote in his letter. "I am writing to express the support of the United States of America for continuing to frame all conversations dealing with Gaza beginning with the specific mention of the reprehensible behavior of Hamas holding the bodies of Israeli soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, along with imprisoned Israeli civilians Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.Greenblatt wrote that"I strongly urge you to raise the tragic issue of Hadar and Oron, as well as Avraham and Hisham with each leader who you meet with at UNGA High-Level Week, who might be able to help,” the special envoy concluded.It was reported that the secretary-general assured the Goldin’s during their meeting that he would raise the issue with relevant leaders during the UNGA High-Level Week.

