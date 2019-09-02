Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas chief pens letter to Iranian supreme leader, praising administrative support

Haniyeh conveyed his "utter joy [for] Iran's readiness to equip the resistance for whatever it needs to discharge its duty" to Khamenei adding that he thanks God for his presence.

By
September 2, 2019 09:29
1 minute read.
Hamas chief pens letter to Iranian supreme leader, praising administrative support

The son of senior Hamas militant Mazen Fuqaha sits on the shoulders of Hamas Gaza Chief Yahya Al-Sinwar as Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (L) gestures during a memorial service for Fuqaha, in Gaza City March 27, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh penned a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praising the Iranian government for their "extensive" support of the Hamas-ruled Gaza coastal enclave, according to the Khamenei's official website.

Haniyeh conveyed his "utter joy [for] Iran's readiness to equip the resistance for whatever it needs to discharge its duty" to Khamenei adding that he thanks God for his presence.

The resistance Haniyeh is referring to are anti-Israel and anti-United States stances, a term Iran and its allies use regularly to define these types of activities.

In addition, Haniyeh conversed his eternal gratitude "for assistance, special and extensive support" of the Hamas government claiming that recent statements made by the Supreme Leader in favor of the Gazan administration "has opened new horizons" for the coastal enclave.

A Palestinian delegation met with leaders of the Iranian government last July in Tehran led by Deputy Chairman of the Political Bureau of the Hamas movement, Saleh Arouri. Haniyeh praised the administration for "the excellent reception" Hamas delegates received when visiting the Islamic Republic, after years of sporadic and cold correspondence between the two government entities.

Arouri is one of the founders of Hamas’s military wing, the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, and is responsible for several bloody terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers, including the 2014 kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in the West Bank.

Last November, the US State Department announced a $5 million reward for information which would lead to Arouri's capture.

According to Israeli sources, the Iranian government increased their annual pledge to the Hamas government two weeks after the delegation's departure from Tehran. Whereas normally the Iranian administration would send $100 million in aid each year to Gaza, they will now be sending $360 million annually, in exchange for information about Israel's missile technology.

Hamas is an extremely hostile organization well-rooted in Palestinian society, driven by an intense religious-ideological motivation to destroy Israel.

Tzvi Joffre and Efraim Inbar contributed to this report.


Related Content

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani walks to deliver a speech during the Conference of Government’s Ach
September 2, 2019
Iran, Hezbollah strategy: Avoid casualties? - analysis

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings