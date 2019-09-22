Hundreds of protestors demand Iranian militias leave east Syria

Hundreds of protestors in the city of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria called for Syrian regime forces and Iranian-backed militias to be expelled from the area on Friday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). The protestors also called for the international coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces to take control of the area.



The SDF includes Kurds and others in eastern Syria which the US has helped train, assist and advise during the war on ISIS.

#سوريا ـ متظاهرون غاضبون يسيطرون على حواجز تابعة للنظام في دير الزور pic.twitter.com/C6WeznFwQI — الحدث (@AlHadath) September 20, 2019

Two demonstrators were killed and 11 others were injured when hundreds of protesters stormed a checkpoint located between the areas controlled by the SDF and the areas controlled by the regime forces. According to the SOHR, some of the protesters were armed and members of the SDF. The protestors managed to gain control of the checkpoint.After the demonstrations, the SDF and the regime forces and Iranian-backed militias sent reinforcements to the area as heightened tensions continued.According to the SOHR, the demonstrations were instigated by the SDF as members of the SDF took part in the protests and took down a Syrian regime flag at a checkpoint north of Deir ez-Zor. The SDF is attempting to gain control of the entire east Euphrates area, according to the report.Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.

