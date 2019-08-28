IDF identifies General Javad Jafari for attempted drone attack

A still from an IDF video showing the attempted launch of an Iranian drone. "Drone" is written in hebrew. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF identified the Iranian commander that they say was behind an attempted drone strike into Israel from Syria on Saturday.



The defense forces were able to thwart the attack before the drones infiltrated the Jewish state.

General Javad Jafari was named by the IDF as the person behind the attack. Jafari is a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (an Iranian militia).The Post has learned that he is the head commander of the Iranian forces in Syria and has been working to help the Assad regime fight rebels in the war-torn country.Jafari, himself, oversees tens of thousands of Shiite fighters from Iran and other countries around the world that are helping the Assad regime fight in Syria, according to the Hebrew website Mako.He was the commander of the drone squad that attempted to breach Israeli security on Saturday night, according to the IDF. The intelligence unit said that the squad was eliminated in another air strike after the IDF decided the attack was necessary.The IDF reported that Jafari only answers to Qasem Soleimani , head of the Quds Force.Soleimani personally oversaw the training, funding and preparation for the drone attack that the IDF thwarted late Saturday night, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday.

