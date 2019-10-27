IDF investigation into Hezbollah Kornet attack finds failures

The military investigation into a Hezbollah missile strike on an IDF ambulance along the northern border has led to disciplinary actions against several senior officers after a series of significant failures were found.



The two-month long investigation into the incident on August 1rst was led by the Head of the Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram and included all levels in the military.

The investigation found that the 402nd Artillery Battalion went against orders by allowing a military ambulance to enter the area as well as Division 300.In late July, the Israel Air Force struck an Iranian cell planning to launch a drone attack against northern Israel, killing two Hezbollah operatives. Several days later Israel was blamed for a drone attack on Hezbollah in it’s Beirut stronghold which, according to a report by The Times, targeted Hezbollah’s precision missile project, including crates with machinery to mix high-grade propellent for precision guided missiles.According to Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman, the military knew that Hezbollah would retaliate for the IAF strike and had prepared accordingly and “made it difficult for the enemy to find targets for many days.”On August 1rst, on the first day back to school in Israel, Hezbollah fired a Kornet anti-tank missile towards an IDF vehicle in northern Israel driving between the communities of Yir’on and Avivim, a road which was clearly open to Hezbollah Kornet missiles.“The ambulance being there was a major operational mistake,” Zilberman said.Due to the failures found in the investigation, Kochavi has now distinguished how the military should act in three different situations: routine, operational activity and operational activity under fire.“It is necessary to consider the pressure and characteristics of the operational situation,” the military said.Decision-making in preparation for defense before the anti-tank fire and when evacuation was stationed in the Spring, were defined as operational, but not under fire. Therefore,Kochavi finds it appropriate to give a rebuke to several commanders for incorrect decision-making, and at the same time to provide backup for commanders operating in the field,” the military said.“The conclusions of the investigation indicated deficiencies in the battalion's command and control processes during the deployment, and that the approval that the military vehicle could drive on the road was given by the battalion's deputy commander, despite the order of his commanders,” the military saidWhile there were no Israeli casualties or injuries, the incident marked the first time since the Second Lebanon War in 2006 that saw direct confrontation between the IDF and Hezbollah which could have spiralled into war.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });