IDF launches surprise drill along Gaza border

The Israeli military launched a surprise three-day long drill along the tense Gaza border simulating various scenarios including war with terror groups in the coastal enclave, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced Sunday.



The drill, which will examine the operational readiness of troops for various combat scenarios “especially in the Gaza Strip,” will include forces throughout the military including ground troops, artillery and aircraft, the military said.

The drill will also include moving large numbers of troops to different regions, amassing forces in designated locations, life-fire exercises and aerial maneuvers, the statement added.While it was a surprise drill, it had been planned in advance as part of the military’s training schedule."We emphasize that the exercise was planned as part of the training program and is intended to maintain the readiness and readiness of the forces," read the statement released by IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.Nevertheless the drill comes amid heightened tensions along the Gaza border fence and on the heels by the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate which warned of a high probability of a military escalation this year in both Gaza and the West Bank.As one of his first visits as chief of staff, Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi went to the Southern Command and met with senior officers and approved operational plans for war, including setting up a centralized administrative unit to prepare a list of potential targets in Gaza in case a war should break out.Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the second largest group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, was also assessed as a factor increasing the risk of an escalation since it is not under the direct control of Hamas and acts independently for its own interests.The IDF has warned that both Hamas and PIJ have restored their military capabilities to their pre-2014 strength, and expect that in the next war the southern communities bordering the Stip would be incessantly pounded with rockets and mortar attacks.Due to that threat, Kochavi has ordered an increase of two Iron Dome anti-missile batteries, which would see Israel have a total of 10 Iron Dome batteries, eight manned by conscript soldiers and two by reservists.In January former IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. (ret.) Gadi Eisenkot stated that the Israeli military thwarted the smuggling of 15,000-20,000 rockets into the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, but despite that, 2018 saw the most serious peak of violence between Israel and terror groups in the strip since the end of Operation Protective Edge in 2014, with over 1,000 rockets fired.The drill also comes as the IDF has faced increasing criticism following allegations by former military ombudsman Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yitzhak Brick who warned that the military, especially the ground forces, are not prepared for a large-scale war.

