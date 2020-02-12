The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran: Any 'stupid' Israeli act will be met with 'crushing' response

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 18:27
Iranians burn U.S and Israeli flags as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020. (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iranians burn U.S and Israeli flags as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020.
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry warned that Iran will give a "crushing response" to any "stupid act" by Israel or the US against Iranian interests in Syria, according to Iranian media.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will respond with a crushing response that will cause regret to any aggression or stupid actions of this regime against the interests of our country in Syria and the region," said Abbas Mousavi, the spokesperson.
Mousavi stressed that Iran was invited to Syria with the aim of combating terrorism backed by the US and Israel. "Our country will not hesitate for a moment to defend its presence in Syria and defend its national security and regional interests," said the spokesperson.
The Iranian official added that the Islamic Republic will "pursue militant threats and statements" by Israel in international forums.
On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett stated that Israel is engaged in a continuous campaign to weaken Iran and to remove its forces from Syria.
"We are constantly working to raise the stakes for Iran until we reach our ultimate goal: removing them from Syria. We will continue to prevent an Iranian presence on our northern border,” Bennett said at Kibbutz Dafna in the Galilee during a ceremony marking the Disaster of the Helicopters that occurred on February 4, 1997.
“We are in a continuous campaign to weaken the Iranian octopus. On the economic level, political, intelligence, military, and others,” he explained. “When [an] octopus’s arms beat you, don’t fight back with only your arms, but strangle the head. And so it is with Iran.”
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


