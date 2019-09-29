Iranian spokesman tweets Happy New Year to 'Jewish compatriots'

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman tweeted a message in Farsi, English and Hebrew, wishing “Jewish compatriots” and “all true followers of the great prophet Moses” a Happy New Year, Ynet reported on Sunday.



This comes just over a week after the extreme Jewish group Lev Tahor (Pure Heart), which many call a cult, asked for political asylum in Iran.

According to Ynet, Lev Tahor declared its “loyalty and submission to the Supreme Leader and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran” in its asylum documents.The group, which was founded in Israel, has resided in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Guatemala.The Jerusalem Judge Rivka Makayes, whose ruling defined the group as a “dangerous sect,” wrote in her decision that the group “treats the children of the community, with severe physical punishment, with underage marriage (from the age of 14 for boys and 15 for girls), with spouses who sometimes have age differences of up to 20 years.”

