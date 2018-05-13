May 13 2018
|
Iyar, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Conservative clerics: Rouhani must apologize for Iran nuclear deal

Iran's Assembly of Experts blasts US withdrawal from 2015 accord.

By
May 13, 2018 19:41
1 minute read.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO / HO / KHAMENEI.IR)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani must apologize to the people of Iran for signing the Iran nuclear deal, the country's conservative Assembly of Experts said in a statement released Sunday.

In light of the "damage" caused by President Donald Trump's decision that the United States would withdraw from the agreement, the statement "honestly and frankly" called on Rouhani to apologize for "not adhering to the red lines" set by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Assembly of Experts is an elected body of theologians charged by Iran's constitution with selecting and overseeing the Supreme Leader, the religious scholar who wields ultimate power in the Islamic Republic. In practice, however, the body has become a rubber stamp for arch-conservative Khamenei.

When nuclear negotiations were underway in 2015, Khamenei listed seven "red line" issues that the Iranian diplomatic team, led by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, had to make part of the final agreement. These included no long-term restrictions on Iranian nuclear research and development and the immediate removal of all economic and other sanctions upon the signing of the accord.

Despite Khamenei's warning, both these "red lines" were ignored in the final agreement, signed by Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and France — and Germany. Nevertheless, the agreement could not have been reached without his approval.

Politicians representing more moderate and conservative political visions have battled over the future of the Islamic Republic in recent decades. Supreme Leader Khamenei is aligned with the most conservative elements, while Rouhani is largely supported by the more moderate, reformist camp.

The Assembly of Expert's statement comes as Rouhani attempts to salvage his principal foreign policy achievement.

"If the remaining five countries continue to abide by the agreement, Iran will remain in the deal despite the will of America," Rouhani said during a meeting with Sri Lanka's president Sunday.

Foreign Minister Zarif made similar conciliatory remarks during a visit to Beijing Sunday.

"We hope that with this visit to China and other countries we will be able to construct a clear future design for the comprehensive (nuclear) agreement," Zarif said.


Related Content

Gideon Sa'ar
May 13, 2018
Former MK Sa'ar: To stop Iran, we must attack the Assad regime

By SAMUEL THROPE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut