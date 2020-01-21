The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Ex-Mossad official: Iran likely to ignore EU pressure for new ‘Trump deal’

Shine said the chances of rehabilitating the nuclear deal or of a new negotiation toward a modified “Trump deal” were “medium to low.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 21, 2020 19:35
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Despite threats from the EU-3 to trigger snap back UN sanctions on Iran if it does not return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, the Islamic Republic will likely reject a new “Trump deal” for the time being, a former Mossad official said on Tuesday.
Former top Mossad analyst and current INSS fellow Sima Shine wrote a position paper stating, “even if Iran chooses to take some relative steps to moderate in the coming months, it is unlikely that it will give a positive answer to the European partners to the deal.”
Shine said the chances of rehabilitating the nuclear deal or of a new negotiation toward a modified “Trump deal” were “medium to low.”
Further, the position paper continued that if Tehran and the EU do not reach an understanding to reduce the tension associated with the nuclear standoff that, “the likelihood will grow that the Iranian issue will be referred to the UN Security Council.”
At that point, “Iran’s stubbornness could increase and lead to more extreme steps on its part.”
All of this will occur against the backdrop of the broader dynamics in which Iran is “continuing to erode its compliance with the deal,” while the US “clings to its policy of ‘maximum pressure’,” said the former Mossad senior analyst.
All in a period of two weeks, the US assassinated top Iranian official Qasem Soleimani, Iran announced that it was no longer bound by any of the restrictions of the nuclear deal and the EU-3 threatened to snap back global sanctions against Iran.
Even though the Islamic Republic is not necessarily interested in a sudden escalation, Shine explained that its announcement that it was not bound by the 2015 deal went too far for the EU-3 and may lead to a continued deterioration between the parties.
In particular, she said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s statement that the country is enriching even more uranium now than before the 2015 deal is a sign that Tehran is still signalling its readiness to provoke.
She does not think it is likely that Iran will follow through on its threat to leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty since this could turn even China and Russia against it.
On the flip side, the position paper said that Iran could conceivably achieve some real concessions from the Trump administration since Trump would love to declare a historic deal leading up to the November US presidential elections.
However, Shine said this scenario was unlikely because Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has shown himself to be trying to act in a way that restores his country’s honor and avoids any show of weakness.
Moreover, she said that Khamenei has made it clear that he does not trust Trump personally, and so may be closed to making any deal with the US president.
The former Mossad analyst also predicted that the Islamic Republic will likely continue with a mixed political-military campaign against US forces in Iraq to try to force them to leave and bring Baghdad even close to Tehran’s influence. 
Shine warned that this combustible set of moving pieces could easily lead to a broader military conflict between the US and Iran, even if neither side wants such a battle.



Tags Iran Mossad sanctions Iran Deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by