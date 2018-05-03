May 03 2018
|
Iyar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Foreign Minister: Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal

Trump has said that unless European allies fix the “terrible flaws” in the Iran nuclear deal by May 12, he will refuse to extend US sanctions relief for oil-producing Iran.

By REUTERS
May 3, 2018 15:39
1 minute read.

Zarif: Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal, May 3, 2018 (Reuters)

Zarif: Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal, May 3, 2018 (Reuters)

ANKARA - Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday that demands by US President Donald Trump to change Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers were unacceptable, as a deadline set by US for Europeans to "fix" the deal loomed.

Trump has said that unless European allies fix the “terrible flaws” in the Iran nuclear deal by May 12, he will refuse to extend US sanctions relief for oil-producing Iran.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"Iran will not renegotiate what was agreed years ago and has been implemented," Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a video message posted on YouTube.

European signatories of the deal have been trying to persuade Trump to save the pact. They argue that Iran has been abiding by its terms, a position also taken by US intelligence assessments.

"Let me make it clear absolutely and once and for all: We will neither outsource our security, nor will we renegotiate or add on to a deal we have already implemented in good faith," Zarif said.

Trump has described the accord, under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of economic sanctions, as the worst deal ever negotiated.

Zarif, speaking in English in the Youtube video, said the United States had "consistently violated the nuclear deal, particularly by bullying others to prevent businesses from returning to Iran."


Related Content

May 3, 2018
Arabs in Iran report crackdown as regional tension simmers

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut