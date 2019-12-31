IAF Commander Norkin: US airstrikes in Iraq a potential game changer

The strikes against an Iranian proxy group in Iraq are a potential game changer, the Commander of Israel’s Air Force said Tuesday as thousands of members of Shiite militias marched on the US embassy in Baghdad in response to the deadly strikes.“The attack by the United States Air Force are a potential game changer,” Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin said at a conference held by Calcalist of the American strikes on Kata’ib Hezbollah locations in Syria and Iraq which killed some 25 paramilitary fighters. The strikes came two days after a barrage of over 30 rockets were fired by the Iranian-backed militia towards the K1 Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, killing a US civilian contractor and wounded dozens of Iraqi and American troops. According to Norkin, the connection between the Israeli Air Force and the Americans is an asset that strengthens Israel’s aerial superiority.Israel’s aerial supremacy, he said is the “key to regional stability.”"We are in a time of turmoil in which the Iranian threat is known to everyone, including the nuclear one,” Norkin continued. “In the northern arena, we face a series of the world's most advanced ground-to-air systems like the S-300 and S-400. The Middle East that was when I joined [the military] is not the same Middle East that I see today. There are states have changed and some will never return to what they once were."