May 23 2018
|
Sivan, 9, 5778
|
Iran calls U.S. leaders cruel and disloyal, says armed forces 'prepared'

"Iranian armed forces are now, thanks to God, more prepared than ever and will not wait for the permission or approval of any power to develop defense capabilities."

By REUTERS
May 23, 2018 10:48
IRANIAN EXHIBITORS stand in a booth during the opening of the fair ‘Iran country presentation’ in Rome, Italy last year.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

LONDON - A senior Iranian military official branded US leaders disloyal and cruel on Wednesday and told parliament Tehran would not bow to Washington's pressure to limit its military activities.

"Iranian armed forces are now, thanks to God, more prepared than ever and will not wait for the permission or approval of any power to develop defense capabilities," Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

The statement came two days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would impose "the strongest sanctions in history" if Tehran did not curb its regional influence and limit its missile program.
Address by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: U.S. Policy on Iran, May 21, 2018 (Reuters)

Two weeks earlier, US President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran that had lifted sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbs to its nuclear program.

Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Chief, called US leaders "disloyal, cruel, criminal, isolated, angry, corrupt, and on the Zionist regime's payroll," and said Washington did not have the courage for a military confrontation with Tehran, IRNA reported.


