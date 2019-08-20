Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iranian official: Signing the 2015 Obama-era nuclear deal was a mistake

The official claimed that the people of Iran also agree with him in thinking that signing the agreement was a mistake.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 20, 2019 05:20
Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Council

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Council. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani claimed that signing the nuclear agreement with the United States had been mistake, and that they never should have agreed to it.

Shamkhani said that many of the Iranian people agreed with his position that signing the agreement, known The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was wrong.

Painting the US as the aggressor and the reason for creating tension in the region, Shamkhani claimed that "The sanctions campaign is not for negotiation, it's for making us surrender. As long as this approach is taken by the United States, Iran will never ever seek negotiations."

The deal was signed after two years of talks between the US and Iran during the Obama administration, and was designed to place limitation on Iran’s nuclear program, so as to prevent them from being able to develop nuclear weapons, although Iran has denied any attempts at developing them in the first place.

The Trump administration officially withdrew from the agreement in 2018.


Related Content

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest
August 20, 2019
Serial rape case shocks Pakistan

By ARSHAD MEHMOOD / THE MEDIA LINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings