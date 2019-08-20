Iranian official: Signing the 2015 Obama-era nuclear deal was a mistake

Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani claimed that signing the nuclear agreement with the United States had been mistake, and that they never should have agreed to it.



Shamkhani said that many of the Iranian people agreed with his position that signing the agreement, known The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was wrong.

Painting the US as the aggressor and the reason for creating tension in the region, Shamkhani claimed that "The sanctions campaign is not for negotiation, it's for making us surrender. As long as this approach is taken by the United States, Iran will never ever seek negotiations." The deal was signed after two years of talks between the US and Iran during the Obama administration, and was designed to place limitation on Iran’s nuclear program, so as to prevent them from being able to develop nuclear weapons, although Iran has denied any attempts at developing them in the first place.The Trump administration officially withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

